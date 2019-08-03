Propiedad valorada en 2,500 dólares se llevaron delincuentes que perpetraron un escalamiento en el Agrocentro Camarones, ubicado en la carretera PR-837, en Guaynabo.
Según el reporte preliminar, el propietario denunció que, tras romper el techo para ingresar al interior, los malhechores se apropiaron de 500 dólares en efectivo, seis rifles de plástico de pellets, seis pistolas plásticas de pellets y 40 cajas de pellets.
Agentes adscritos al distrito de Guaynabo efectuaron las primeras indagatorias, y luego refirieron las pesquisas al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón.
(1) Comentarios
Ya mismo los Agrocentros DESAPARECERAN ...... CUANDO SE ACABEN LAS PELEAS DE GALLOS.
