Agentes, adscritos al Precinto de Puerto Nuevo, recibieron una querella de hurto de auto a las 7:40 de la mañana en la calle Torrecillas de la Urbanización Summit Hills, en Puerto Nuevo.
Según alegó el querellante y perjudicado, Wah Hue Wong, alguien le hurtó el vehículo Toyota Corolla del año 2019 y de color negro, el cual estaba estacionado cerca de su residencia.
Este caso pasará a ser investigado por personal de la División de Robo del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de San Juan.
