Un incidente de crueldad de animales fue reportado a las 8:00 de la mañana del domingo, en una residencia de la carretera 162, del barrio Cuyon en Aibonito.
Una mujer alegó que encontró en el patio de su residencia tres ovejas muertas y dos heridas de forma misteriosa.
Este caso fue investigado por el agente Colón adscrito al Distrito de Aibonito, donde se le dio conocimiento al agente Rodríguez Caratini Coordinador de la Ley 154 del Área de Aibonito y al agente Vázquez de Servicios Técnicos, quien trabajo la escena.
(1) Comentarios
[batman]...jijiji...la Gargola o el Chupacabras!!!...jijiji...[ninja]
