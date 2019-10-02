La Policía reportó el hurto de cable de la empresa Claro en el área del parque de la urbanización Paseos Reales, barrio Santana de Arecibo.
Según informó el querellante Alexander Arce Nieves, alguien se apropió de 670 pies de cable del servicio de telefonía e Internet, pertenecientes a la compañía Claro y que fue valorado en 3,802 dólares.
La División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) del área de Arecibo asumió la investigación.
(1) Comentarios
Tecatos en Arecibo haciendo limpieza
