La Policía reportó un escalamiento en el colegio Baseball, el cual ubica en el sector El Maga del barrio Bajadero, en la calle Municipal del pueblo de Arecibo.
Según el informe preliminar, alguien forzó un panel de madera para lograr acceso al interior del edificio. Una vez dentro, abrieron la puerta principal de uno de los salones y se apropiaron de dos televisores marca Samsung y Smart, de 32 pulgadas, valorados en 250 dólares cada uno.
La División de Propiedad del área de Arecibo se hizo cargo del caso.
