Un robo por carjacking afectó a las 3:07 de la madrugada de hoy a un conductor en el kilómetro 29 de la carretera PR-1, jurisdicción de Caguas.
Según el informe preliminar, el perjudicado fue sorprendido por un sujeto armado que, bajo amenaza e intimidación, lo despojó de un Nissan Sentra gris del año 2018.
Agentes adscritos a la división Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Caguas asumieron las pesquisas.
(0) Comentarios
