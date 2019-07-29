La Policía reportó un robo a las 11:25 de la noche en el McDonald’s de la Avenida 65 de Infantería intersección calle 3, en Río Piedras.
De acuerdo al querellante, empleado del lugar, estaba atendiendo a los clientes por el servicarro del negocio cuando llegó una persona conduciendo un vehículo gris y con un arma lo amenazó e intimidó. Acto seguido, le pidió el dinero de la caja registradora, apropiándose de 209 dólares en efectivo.
La División de Robos de San Juan de hizo cargo del caso.
(1) Comentarios
Eso se llama sevi dinero.
