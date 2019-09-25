La Policía informó el robo de tres novillas de una propiedad en el barrio Cocos del pueblo de Quebradillas.
En el lugar, alguien cortó los alambres de púas y se apropió de tres novillas marcadas con los números 6, 104 y 86 y valoradas en 2,400 dólares.
Agentes de la División de Propiedad de Camuy asumieron el caso.
(1) Comentarios
Que aparezcan rápido esas tres novillas Lourdes Ramos,Jennifer González y Tata Charbonier
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.