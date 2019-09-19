policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Una guagua Hyundai Tucson color marrón de 2017, con tablilla IST-225, fue hurtada a las 10:44 de anoche desde el estacionamiento de la escuela Federico Asenso, localizada en la avenida Borinquen, en Barrio Obrero.

Según el informe preliminar, el perjudicado denunció que cuando se disponía a regresar a su hogar, se percató que la guagua no estaba. 

Agentes de la División de Vehículos Hurtados de San Juan se hicieron cargo de la investigación.

(1) Comentarios

Gomito
Alfonso Gomez

Parece que las Tucson son las favoritas.

