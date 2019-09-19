Una guagua Hyundai Tucson color marrón de 2017, con tablilla IST-225, fue hurtada a las 10:44 de anoche desde el estacionamiento de la escuela Federico Asenso, localizada en la avenida Borinquen, en Barrio Obrero.
Según el informe preliminar, el perjudicado denunció que cuando se disponía a regresar a su hogar, se percató que la guagua no estaba.
Agentes de la División de Vehículos Hurtados de San Juan se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
(1) Comentarios
Parece que las Tucson son las favoritas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.