policia
Josian E. Bruno Gómez / EL VOCERO

La Policía reportó un escalamiento en el edificio Baltasar Corrada del municipio de Morovis.

Según la uniformada, el querellante, Francisco García Pérez, dijo que alguien logró acceso a un almacén de herramientas, de donde se apropiaron de una máquina de lavado a presión, taladro, pulidora, manguera, dos extensiones eléctricas y dos puertas de closet.

La propiedad hurtada fue valorada en 5,000 dólares, aproximadamente.

Agentes de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) del área de Arecibo asumieron la investigación.

