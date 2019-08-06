El sargento Héctor A. Orta, quien fue director de la escolta del exsecretario de Estado Luis G. Rivera Marín, ocupa en la actualidad el rango de coronel como superintendente auxiliar de la Policía de La Fortaleza, con un sueldo que se estima es superior a los $6,000 al mes.
Fue designado al cargo días antes de la salida del gobernador Ricardo Rosselló el pasado viernes.
El comisionado de la Policía, Henry Escalera, dijo esta noche que Orta estará en el cargo hasta que el juramentado gobernador Pedro Pierluisi —o quien termine ocupando ese cargo— determine quién será la persona a cargo de la seguridad en la Mansión Ejecutiva.
Según fuentes de la Policía, Orta fue quien envió a los Estados Unidos a los escoltas para la familia de Rosselló Nevares.
Escalera también ordenó una investigación para conocer si fueron agentes de La Fortaleza los que pintaron y mutilados un mural creado por la comunidad Lgbtq.
A un perro c@bron ?
True, but according to hr 218 all of these prpd officers under the law hr 218 SIGNED AND AUTHORIZE BY THE PRESIDENTS OF THE US BUSH AND OBAMA, THEY can conceal carry as active LEO, now in regards to official duties like escort, i think they should have a special permit from the US GOV. GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT.
Wait a minute, if i remember correctly, alejandro garcia padilla ex giv. Of pr, did the same thing with his brother a new cadet and recently pilice graduate from prpd academy and raised his salary from agent regular police officer to colonel, back in 2012 2013, and ex superintendent caldero knew about this. So same old same old
Hay que Investigar hasta Las Últimas Consecuencias lo que este Tipo Firmo. Y porque Pierluisi no dice nada de Esto. Porque es un Monigote de Rosello. Tanto que habla de Corrupción, siempre empieza por Arriba. Carajo
Que merdero esta administracion Rosello-Pierluisi. PR esta en quiebra pero acienden a un pensuaja sin pasar los requisitos y examenes de ascenso. Para colmo sus subalternos estan siendo investigados por danar un mural. #siguendependejos
VETE AL KRJO,..CORNU,...HUELE ÑEMA.
Otra vez henry escalera debe renunciar
DE VERDAD,...HENRY ESCALERA DEBE DE RENUNCIAR,...SI CLARO,....POR QUE UN PNDJO MAMALON COMO TU LO DIGA,...
Ese ascenso se puede dar y el sargento ser Coronel hasta tanto este hay en ese puesto si lo trasladan regresa a ser sargento
Tu eres un arrodillao! sigue pelandote por el que te robó hasta la cota.
Since Rossello is now a civilian living in the states, his “Escort Detail” has no legal authority and cannot be armed legally. Therefore, what is their purpose.They need to return to PR before that are arrested. Rossello can call “9-1-1” like any other civilian. He’s free to hire his own guards.
Yes and no.the laws to carry guns vary from state to state and anyone that qualifies to carry and have CCW as part of their job are allowed to port their weapons.The issue at hand will be which state he resides in and which county will approve the permit unless they apply to the state at which point they have to prove the required credentials by that specific state.There are actually a few states that only require residency there and be allowed to z"Open Carry" while there states like California which will drain the applicant of his money plus training courses,and places of employment that require such permit!!but yes he can actually hire those same guys as long as they are certified but i agree with you :He should hire local guards that are familiar with the local rules and laws that also know the environment.His personal staff are fish out of water out in the US they cant even claim diplomatic inmunity since Puerto Rico is a US Colony...
True, but according to hr 218 all of these prpd officers under the law hr 218 SIGNED AND AUTHORIZE BY THE PRESIDENTS OF THE US BUSH AND OBAMA, THEY can conceal carry as active LEO, now in regards to official duties like escort, i think they should have a special permit from the US GOV. GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT.
rosselloron cometiendo actos de corrupcion hasta el ultimo segundo que estuvo en fortaleza.
Los boricuas critican a todos los que cogen dinero por debajo de la mesa, a los soplapotes de gobierno, a los mantenidos, a los corruptos... hasta que el boricua es uno de esos. Porque tarde o temprano va a caer en lo mismo... la miseria en esta isla es cosa seria.
ESCALERA ES UN IMBECIL MORÓN DESVERGONZADO Y HECTOR A. ORTA ES UNA BASURA HUMANA VIVIDOR Y BUSCON POR SUPUESTO SIN VERGÜENZA ALGUNA. EN CUALQUIER PAÍS QUE SE RESPETE ASÍ MISMO ESAS DOS BASURAS LAS PONÍAN EN UN CALABOZO A PAN Y AGUA PARA QUE COJAN VERGÜENZA AUNQUE TENDRÍAN QUE ESTAR COMO DIEZ AÑOS EN EL CALABOZO A PAN Y AGUA PARA QUE ATISBE EN SUS CEREBROS DE CHIMPANCÉ UNA PIZCA DE VERGÜENZA TODAVÍA NO SUFICIENTE PARA RECONOCERLOS COMO SERES HUMANOS.
La policia este cuatrenio se desprestigio como cuando PAPA DOC , este ORTA debe ser referido a investigacion por el onitor federal
Que S U C i 0 ! un policia pasa años para ascender !
Escalera que no se haga el tonto....usted sabia esta situacion.....pero como no hay bodrogos para denunciarlo espera que otrolo haga....
Escalera es complice de que este nińo sinverguenza se saliera con muchas de las de el desde la juventud !! So,o hya que buscar las fotos y las historias
De Sgto a Coronel que falta de respeto a todos esos agente que trabajan la calle, pasan los examenes de asenso para que venga uni y se lo regalen. Despues se preguntan porque no hay poicias y hay una reforma.
Roselló = Corrupción.
