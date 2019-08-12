Agentes adscritos a la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de San Juan se encuentran en la búsqueda de estos dos individuos por estos ser sospechosos de varios robos en el área de San Juan.
Estos se presumen armados.
Si usted posee información que ayude en la captura de estas personas, puede llamar confidencialmente al 787-793-1234 ext. 2200 o 2233, al 787-343-2020 o accesar a www.policía .pr.gov / www.facebook/prpdgov / twitter:@PRPDNoticias o a la aplicación BASTA YA.
