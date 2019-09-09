Un botín estimado en 4,650 dólares se llevaron delincuentes que perpetraron un escalamiento residencial en la carretera PR-467, en el barrio Camaseyes, en Aguadilla.
Los hechos fueron reportados a las 11:00 de anoche por el dueño de casa, quien informó que dos sujetos forzaron una de las ventanas de su vivienda, logrando acceso a su cuarto dormitorio, donde abrieron una caja fuerte que contenía dos armas, cargadores, municiones y diversas prendas.
Se trata de dos pistolas, una calibre 380 y la otra 9 milímetros con sus respectivos cargadores y municiones, además de diversos tipos de prendas.
La pesquisa fue referida a agentes de la División de Delitos Contra la Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Aguadilla.
