Policia
>Carlos Rivera Giusti/EL VOCERO

Una mujer reportó en la tarde de ayer el hurto de una guagua estacionada frente a la megatienda Home Depot del centro comercial Los Colobos, en Carolina.

Según relató la querellante, dejó estacionada en el lugar una Ford Econoline blanca de 2005, y una vez finalizadas las gestiones que realizaba, volvió a recogerla y se percató de que alguien se la había llevado.

Agentes adscritos a la División de Vehículos Hurtados de Carolina asumieron la investigación.

