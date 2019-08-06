Una mujer reportó en la tarde de ayer el hurto de una guagua estacionada frente a la megatienda Home Depot del centro comercial Los Colobos, en Carolina.
Según relató la querellante, dejó estacionada en el lugar una Ford Econoline blanca de 2005, y una vez finalizadas las gestiones que realizaba, volvió a recogerla y se percató de que alguien se la había llevado.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Vehículos Hurtados de Carolina asumieron la investigación.
