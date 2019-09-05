Juan Andrés Jiménez Fernández, hijo del trovador Andrés Jiménez, se privó de la vida esta tarde en su hogar en la urbanización Villa Rica, en Bayamón.
Tenía 38 años. Según los reportes de la Policía, el cadáver fue hallado esta noche en su hogar y se investiga como un suicidio.
La abuela materna fue quien se topó con el cadáver en la marquesina, a eso de las 5:20 de la tarde.
Agentes de la división de homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón y el fiscal Peña se encuentran investigando.
(4) Comentarios
Que trajedia dep
Se privo de la vida o en lenguaje de la calle, se suicido??
BASTANTES PROBLEMAS LE DIO A ANDRÉS JIMÉNEZ ,..ESE HIJO CUCARACHO,...QUE HASTA EN LÍO DE CORTES O TRIBUNALES TUVIERON,...
Ya apareció El Chihuahua que se cree Pitbull. ¿Qué sabes tú de ésta familia, bambalan? Deja de tirar piedras, y hablar msl de los demás. Sigue en lo tuyo, GUARDIA PALITO BOCÓN MORÓN Abusador de Mujeres.
