ARECIBO — Un hombre fue asesinado cerca de las 5:00 de tarde de hoy en el Residencial Trina Padilla de Sanz, en la tercera muerte violenta que se registra hoy en el País.
Agentes del CIC se trasladaron al lugar para iniciar la investigación.
El primero de los asesinatos de hoy ocurrió a las 9:30 de la mañana en el Centro Gubernamental Minillas en Santurce y el segundo cerca de las 4:00 de la tarde en la intersección de las carreteras 676 y 160, en el barrio Ceiba, en Vega Baja.
La estadística de asesinatos se encontraba en la tarde de hoy en 396, una reducción de 38 comparado con el 2018.
Henry Escaleta y la Policia son un bochorno y un chiste!! Por amor a Dios boten a ese moron iignorante e inpresentable ya!!!
