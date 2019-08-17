Un accidente de tránsito de carácter fatal se reportó hoy a las 12:37 de la madrugada en la Avenida Luis Muñoz Marín frente AL Oscar Cash and Carry en Caguas.
Según la información preliminar, el accidente ocurrió mientras Joaquín Amado Nieves de 39 años y vecino de San Lorenzo caminaba por el lugar cuando fue atropellado por el conductor de un auto del cual no hay descripción ya que huyó del lugar. Amado Nieves falleció en el Hospital HIMA de Caguas mientras recibía atención médica.
El fiscal Javier Rivera investigó el caso junto al agente Izquierdo de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Caguas .
