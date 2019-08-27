VEGA BAJA — Un individuo fue ejecutado a balazos a media tarde de hoy en la intersección de las carreteras 676 y 160, en el barrio Ceiba, al continuar la escalada de asesinatos a plena luz del día.
La víctima transitaba por el lugar en una camioneta Mazda V2200 color azul.
Según la Policía, recibió múltiples balazos en el rostro.
A las 9:30 de la mañana de hoy un individuo fue asesinado en el centro Gubernamental Minillas, en Santurce.
Ese se salvó de poner las tormenteras y de las filas para comprar gasolina. 👌🏻
BUENO LOS ALIENS NO TIENEN HORA PARA EXTERMINAR SABANDIJAS A TODAS HORAS DEL DIA ANDAN LIMPIANDO LAS CARRETERAS Y LOS BARRIOS ANOTHER BODY BAG UNO MENOS PARA EL CENSUS
