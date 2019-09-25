Un doble asesinato se reportó a las 11:30 de la noche del martes en el Expreso Las América frente a la antigua penitenciaria estatal Oso Blanco en Río Piedras.
Según el agente Figueroa, la Policía recibió una llamada mediante el sistema de emergencias 9-1-1 que alertó sobre una persona con heridas de bala en el Expreso 18.
Al llegar a la escena, encontraron los cuerpos de dos hombres con múltiples heridas de bala en el interior de un vehículo.
El Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan, investiga el caso.
