Un individuo fue ultimado a tiros esta tarde en el barrio Caimito, en Río Piedras, en la tercera muerte violenta que ocurre hoy en el País.

Según la Policía, la víctima fue tiroteada a las 5:15 de la tarde frente a la urbanización Campiña, en la PR-842.

Agentes del Precinto de Caimito y del CIC de San Juan se encuentran en el lugar.

En la mañana un hombre fue asesinado en Vieques y otro asesinato ocurrió en Ponce en la tarde.

(2) Comentarios

RobertaBrat-Lopez
Roberta Lopez

Van a tener qUE hacer ciencias forenses de 10 pisos pa poder acomodar tanto mUerto

..O HACER FOSAS COMUNES

Report Add Reply
RobertaBrat-Lopez
Roberta Lopez

No,!!!!@! si el crimen està bajando...

Report Add Reply

