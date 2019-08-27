Una mujer fue despojada de su guagua en un nuevo caso de carjacking reportado a las 8:42 de anoche en la calle Antulio de la urbanización Parque Ecuestre, en Carolina.
La víctima relató a las autoridades que cuando llegaba a su hogar fue interceptada por dos sujetos armados quienes, mediante amenaza e intimidación, le ordenan bajar de Toyota RAV4 blanca del año 2016 mientras le apuntaban con una pistola.
Los atracadores se llevaron junto al vehículo un teléfono celular Galaxy 8 plus.
Agentes de la división Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Carolina asumieron las pesquisas.
