La Policía reportó un suicidio a la 1:39 de la tarde de hoy en una residencia en la Urbanización Abril Gardens, en Las Piedras.
Según información preliminar, el cuerpo sin vida de Charles Martínez Velásquez, de 59 años, fue encontrado en su residencia.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) investigan junto al fiscal de turno.
Si notas que tú o algún familiar han perdido las ganas de vivir, busca ayuda profesional de inmediato. Permite que alguien te ayude a identificar soluciones y alternativas, porque aunque no las puedas ver en este momento, sí las hay. Llama de inmediato a la Línea PAS de ASSMCA para orientación, referido y manejo de crisis. El número es el 1-800-981-0023. Trabajan siete días a la semana, 24 horas al día.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.