La Policía reportó un herido de bala a las 3:23 de la tarde de hoy, en la carretera 187 frente al residencial Yuquiyú, en Loíza.
Según información preliminar, una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades de un herido de bala, el cual había sido transportado al Hospital Pavía en Carolina.
Al llegar los agentes, entrevistaron a Derlis Isaac Alberez, quien alegó que mientras transitaba por el lugar, escuchó múltiples disparos, resultando herido en el lado derecho del cuello y en el antebrazo izquierdo.
Se informó que fue trasladado al Centro Médico de Río Piedras en condición estable.
El agente Olmedo, adscrito a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina, se hizo cargo de la investigación.
