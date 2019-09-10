Una apropiación ilegal se reportó a las 2:25 de la tarde de hoy, en la Pescadería que ubica en la avenida Las Nereidas en Cataño.
En el lugar se arrestó a un hombre el cual se apropió de $8 de propinas, los cuales se encontraban en un contenedor trasparente, encima del mostrador del mencionado lugar. El dinero fue recuperado.
El caso fue cerrado por falta de interés de la querellante en proseguir con la investigación. El policía municipal de Cataño Omar Mercado, estuvo a cargo de la investigación.
Buen Trabajo por Arrestralo ,....... El que se roba 8 es los mismo q si se roba 1000 ....... ES ROBAR ...........!!!!!
Tantos Roboa que ahi en PR y enserio 🤦🏻♂️ arrestado uno que ase robo $8 enserio que guardia fue ese para darle los $8 y $8 mas al del reten Miserablemente arresten a los que de verdad se roban matan mierda De policia de PR
