Un escalamiento se reportó anoche en una residencia que ubica en la carretera PR-749, en Barranquitas.
Según la Policía, la querellante alegó que alguien logró acceso a su residencia y se apropió ilegalmente de cinco relojes Rolex, un reloj Gucci, una sortija de matrimonio de mujer, un set de cadena cubana y $8,000 en efectivo. La propiedad hurtada fue valorada en $87,600.
Al lugar se personó el agente Báez, de Servicios Técnicos, y el sargento Rojas, de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Aibonito, quienes se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
(5) Comentarios
Que investiguen Primero En Que Pasos Anda El Querellante...
[ninja]...Relojes "Rolex"...."autenticos"?...o de los que se compran en China town....jijijiji....los "rolex" hay que comprarlos en una Joyeria AUTORIZADA por ROLEX....si no...lo que te venden es un "FAKE"....jijijiji...un rolex "barato" ronda los $2300 a $3,000....asi que si te ofrecen uno por $500 ya sabes...jijiji....next
Vaaaaa fecaaa
evadiendo impuestos...tienen recibo de compra de los cinco rolex o son calientes?
que paguen seg social
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.