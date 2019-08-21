robo escalamiento
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un escalamiento se reportó anoche en una residencia que ubica en la carretera PR-749, en Barranquitas.

Según la Policía, la querellante alegó que alguien logró acceso a su residencia y se apropió ilegalmente de cinco relojes Rolex, un reloj Gucci, una sortija de matrimonio de mujer, un set de cadena cubana y $8,000 en efectivo. La propiedad hurtada fue valorada en $87,600.

Al lugar se personó el agente Báez, de Servicios Técnicos, y el sargento Rojas, de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Aibonito, quienes se hicieron cargo de la investigación.

Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Que investiguen Primero En Que Pasos Anda El Querellante...

HandyManPR
Ricky Spanish

[ninja]...Relojes "Rolex"...."autenticos"?...o de los que se compran en China town....jijijiji....los "rolex" hay que comprarlos en una Joyeria AUTORIZADA por ROLEX....si no...lo que te venden es un "FAKE"....jijijiji...un rolex "barato" ronda los $2300 a $3,000....asi que si te ofrecen uno por $500 ya sabes...jijiji....next

Paponertelo
Temetito El goldo

Vaaaaa fecaaa

Jean Paul
Tom Jones

evadiendo impuestos...tienen recibo de compra de los cinco rolex o son calientes?

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

que paguen seg social

