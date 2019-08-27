cerdo
Inter News Service (INS)

Una apropiación ilegal fue reportada el día de hoy en la carretera 150, kilómetro 13.8 del Barrio Santa Catalina Sector Quebrada María en el pueblo de Coamo.

Informó Julio Rodríguez que alguien se apropió ilegalmente de siete cerdos de 70 libras cada uno. La propiedad fue valorada en $875.

Este caso fue referido a la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Aibonito.

(4) Comentarios

THEJOKER
THE JOKER

lechon para todo el mundo jajaja y si estaban como la foto mmm chicharrón y bacon con ellos

Paponertelo
Temetito El goldo

Jejejejej ahi se fue macho puerco enredao el cerdo mayor

THEJOKER
THE JOKER

😂😂😂🐖

veteranoloco
jose acosta

FACIL,,,DONDE ALLA FIESTA LUEGO DEL MAL TIEMPO,,,ALLI ESTAN,,O SI NO,,,EN UNA LECHONERA CERCA,,,JAJAJAJAJAJA,,,,

