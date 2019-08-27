Una apropiación ilegal fue reportada el día de hoy en la carretera 150, kilómetro 13.8 del Barrio Santa Catalina Sector Quebrada María en el pueblo de Coamo.
Informó Julio Rodríguez que alguien se apropió ilegalmente de siete cerdos de 70 libras cada uno. La propiedad fue valorada en $875.
Este caso fue referido a la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Aibonito.
(4) Comentarios
lechon para todo el mundo jajaja y si estaban como la foto mmm chicharrón y bacon con ellos
Jejejejej ahi se fue macho puerco enredao el cerdo mayor
😂😂😂🐖
FACIL,,,DONDE ALLA FIESTA LUEGO DEL MAL TIEMPO,,,ALLI ESTAN,,O SI NO,,,EN UNA LECHONERA CERCA,,,JAJAJAJAJAJA,,,,
