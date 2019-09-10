Un escalamiento se reportó anoche en una residencia que ubica en el kilómetro 3.0 de la carretera PR-564, en el sector Matrullas del barrio Bauta Abajo, en Orocovis.
El querellante alegó que alguien forzó la puerta de aluminio del lado norte, logrando acceso a la residencia y se apropió ilegalmente de $3,000 en efectivo que se encontraban en un dormitorio.
Agentes de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Aibonito iniciaron la investigación.
