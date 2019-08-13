carcel
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Agentes de la División de Drogas de Guayama intervinieron con el confinado Luis E. Sostre Piccininni, sospechoso de la muerte del guardia correccional Pedro Rodríguez Mateo, y le decomisaron 19.8 gramos de heroína, en hechos ocurridos en la tarde de ayer en el anexo 296 de la cárcel de Guayama.

Según el reporte preliminar, Sostre Piccininni fue sorprendido mientras se encontraba en tratamiento en el baño del área médica de la institución carcelaria.

El confinado está siendo investigado por la muerte de Rodríguez Mateo, ocurrida en la cárcel Las Cucharas, en Ponce.

La fiscal Loreane Acevedo, de la fiscalía de Guayama, ordenó citar el caso posteriormente.

(2) Comentarios

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

POR QUE USTEDES CREEN QUE ESE KBRN MATO A GOLPES A ESE GUARDIA CORRECIONAL?,.....POR ESO MISMO,...POR QUE LO SORPRENDIÓ CON DROGAS,..A ESE PNDJO SE LE VA HACER BIEN DIFÍCIL VIVIR EN CUALQUIER CARCEL DE P.R.,...LA GUARDIA CORRECIONAL LO VA A "JUDEAR" BIEN "JUDEAO" TODO EL TIEMPO,...

ay bendito, no te cubre
Irma Toro Perez

Las plagas se combaten con insecticida

