Stephen Muldrow juramentó esta mañana como nuevo jefe de la fiscalía federal en Puerto Rico.
El funcionario sustituye a Rosa Emilia Rodríguez.
La juramentación, que fue celebrada en privado, estuvo a cargo del juez presidente del Tribunal Federal Gustavo Gelpí.
“Es un honor haber juramentado al fiscal Muldrow en el día de hoy. Como mencioné al ser nominado es una persona recta, trabajadora, sumamente profesional y que luego de tres décadas en el Departamento de Justicia federal regresa a Puerto Rico para velar por el cumplimento de la Constitución y leyes federales", dijo Gelpí.
A la actividad asistieron su esposa y varios jueces. Próximamente se escogerá una fecha para una ceremonia pública.
(1) Comentarios
asi me gusta con cara de amargo pa los fantamas que deben de tener diahrreas con este
