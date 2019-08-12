La exsecretaria del Departamento de Hacienda, Teresita Fuentes, radicó ayer una querella ante la Policía por sentirse intimidada tras recibir varios mensajes de texto de un desconocido que le insiste que necesita hablar con ella.
Según la denuncia, el individuo supuestamente se apareció por el condominio donde ella reside en el Condado.
Agentes del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan investiga el caso.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.