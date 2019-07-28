Un aparente tornado que produjo a eso de las 5:18 de la tarde de ayer, en la carretera PR-117, kilómetro 10.2 interior, causó pérdidas materiales ascendentes a los 100 mil dólares en una finca del barrio Encarnación, en el municipio de Lajas.
José Venancio Fabre aseguró a las autoridades que el fenómeno atmosférico ocasionó daños a la siembra de guineos y al sistema de riego y verja de la finca de su propiedad, todo valorados en 100 mil dólares.
Además, varias aves murieron a causa del tornado, sin que ninguna persona resultara herida.
(1) Comentarios
tornado o 👽👽👽👽👽 que pasaron "safaos" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.