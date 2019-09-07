La Policía informó sobre un árbol en el pavimento que al momento obstruye dos carriles del expreso Luis A. Ferré, en dirección de Cayey hacia Caguas, en kilómetro 27.8.
Debido al suceso ocurrido a las 10:20 a.m., no se reportaron heridos.
Se informó que el tránsito en dicha vía estará pesado mientras personal de Obras Publicas remueve el mismo. Se le exhorta a la ciudadanía a tomar vías alternas como la carretera PR-01.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.