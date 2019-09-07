Policia patrulla
EL VOCERO / Archivo

La Policía informó sobre un árbol en el pavimento que al momento obstruye dos carriles del expreso Luis A. Ferré, en dirección de Cayey hacia Caguas, en kilómetro 27.8. 

Debido al suceso ocurrido a las 10:20 a.m., no se reportaron heridos. 

Se informó que el tránsito en dicha vía estará pesado mientras personal de Obras Publicas remueve el mismo. Se le exhorta a la ciudadanía a tomar vías alternas como la carretera PR-01.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.