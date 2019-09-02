PONCE — Un individuo conocido como John Michael, quien es uno de los sospechosos del asesinato de un adolescente de 14 años el pasado mes de julio, resultó herido esta tarde en una balacera en la PR-139 frente a la urbanización Jardines de Ponce.
Otras dos personas también resultaron heridas.
Según la Policía, John Michael con otro individuo vecino del residencial Ponce de León se marchó a Florida tras el asesinatos del adolescente Jariel de Jesús Sánchez Carvajal, cuyo cadáver fue hallado en el barrio Maragúez.
John Michael regresó ayer a Ponce. Una de las balas penetró el cráneo.
