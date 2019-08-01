Robo en Carolina
Captura de vídeo

Tres mujeres vestidas de negro y portando armas de fuego perpetraron un robo esta tarde en el Colmado el Triunfo, en el barrio Carruzo de Carolina.

Según información preliminar, las tres mujeres llegaron hasta el colmado y anunciaron un robo. Luego, se marcharon del lugar en un vehículo Mitsubishi, modelo Mirage, color rojo.

Al momento no se han reportado heridos en el incidente.

Agentes adscritos a la División de Robo del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina investigan los hechos.

