Tres mujeres vestidas de negro y portando armas de fuego perpetraron un robo esta tarde en el Colmado el Triunfo, en el barrio Carruzo de Carolina.
Según información preliminar, las tres mujeres llegaron hasta el colmado y anunciaron un robo. Luego, se marcharon del lugar en un vehículo Mitsubishi, modelo Mirage, color rojo.
Al momento no se han reportado heridos en el incidente.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Robo del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina investigan los hechos.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.