Un turista alegó haber sido víctima del hurto de varias pertenencias mientras se hospedaba en el hotel Sheraton, localizado en la Calle Brumbaugh, en San Juan, y reportó el caso a la Policía a las 5:01 de la tarde de ayer, jueves.
Según alegó el querellante, identificado como Abbiati Luca, alguien se apropió de un reloj de la marca italiana Chronotech, de color plata y azul, valorado en $100 y de una cartera tipo wallet con tarjetas de crédito y débito, además de 5 euros y documentos personales.
Este caso fue investigado por agentes, adscritos al Precinto de San Juan.
