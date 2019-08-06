Un hombre fue asesinado en horas de la noche de ayer en el residencial Francisco Figueroa, en Añasco, informó hoy la Policía.
Según la Uniformada, una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó sobre una persona herida de bala y al llegar, agentes hallaron el cadáver baleado de Giovanni Serrano Hernández, de 43 años y vecino del lugar.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Mayagüez se hicieron cargo de la investigación en conjunto con el fiscal Elmer Cuerdas.
