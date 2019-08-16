Un hombre que no ha sido identificado fue asesinado de varios disparos a quemarropa a las 9:15 de anoche en el residencial Luis Palés Matos, en Guayama.
Según el reporte preliminar, una llamada al 911 dio cuenta de detonaciones en la zona, y al llegar las autoridades hallaron entre los edificios D-37 y D-38 el cuerpo de un hombre que presentaba múltiples impactos de bala.
Agentes adscritos a Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Guayama, y la fiscal Lorraine Acevedo asumieron el caso.
la upr fracaso y ha destruido a pr
