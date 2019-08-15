PONCE – Un individuo fue ejecutado en la mañana de hoy en el residencial Los Rosales.
La Policía informó que a las 10:34 a.m. recibieron una llamada informando de disparos en la calle Navarra frente al edificio 1, en Los Rosales.
Cuatro minutos después otra llamada informó de un hombre herido de bala. Los paramédicos llegaron a la escena cerca de las 11:00 de la mañana y al examinar a la víctima ya no tenia signos vitales.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios se trasladaron al lugar para iniciar la investigación.
