Un hombre resultó herido en un tiroteo de carro a carro reportado a la 1:50 de la madrugada de hoy en la avenida Baldorioty de Castro, en Carolina.
Francisco Javier Sánchez Roque, de 31 años, transitaba a bordo de un Acura TL gris de 2012, cuando desde otro auto le efectuaron varios disparos.
Sánchez Roque continuó la marcha hasta llegar a su residencia, donde un amigo lo llevó al Hospital UPR en Carolina.
Aunque no fueron precisadas las heridas, el doctor Guzmán informó que su condición es estable.
El agente Héctor Ramos, del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina, quedó a cargo del caso.
(1) Comentarios
Muestra adicional de que en Puerto Rico no existe el patrullaje preventivo a ninguna hora ni lugar... Henry Escalers, das verguenza, ¡inútil, charlatan!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.