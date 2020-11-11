Vandalizan tumbas en cementerio del Viejo San Juan

Dieciséis tumbas fueron vandalizadas ayer en el cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis, en el Viejo San Juan.
Los vándalos rompieron tiestos y cruces.
Agentes de la Policía Municipal de San Juan investigan.
Dieciséis tumbas fueron vandalizadas ayer en el cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis, en el Viejo San Juan.
Los vándalos rompieron tiestos y cruces.
Agentes de la Policía Municipal de San Juan investigan.
Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.