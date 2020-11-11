Dieciséis tumbas fueron vandalizadas ayer en el cementerio Santa María Magdalena de Pazzis, en el Viejo San Juan.

Los vándalos rompieron tiestos y cruces.

Vandalizan tumbas en cementerio del Viejo San Juan

Agentes de la Policía Municipal de San Juan investigan.

