Todos nuestros animales están esterilizados, vacunados y en tratamientos preventivos.

Para más información sobre estos y el resto de los chicos bajo nuestro cuidado, escribe a info@sasfapr.org o envía un mensaje de texto al 787-612-8587.

Kira

Kira

Es una chica de cinco meses, divertida, dulce, ñoñita y bien sociable.
Miranda

Miranda

Tiene un añito y adora las torres para gatos, el “catnip” y los sobitos que la hacen ronronear.
Zafiro

Zafiro

Tiene tres añitos y es un galán tranquilo, dulce y perfecto para ver maratones noveleros en el sofá.
Trevor

Trevor

Es un bebo de tres meses que disfruta descansar en su hamaca y que ronronea cuando lo acarician.
Petunia

Petunia

Es un amor y adora correr en el patio, dar abrazos y besos.

