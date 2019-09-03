El momento en que una mujer tira de su carro a un perrito fue captado en vídeo.
Alegadamente, la mujer tiene el pelo rizo y color rojo, e iba vestida de enfermera, según Emmanuel Germán Markham quien subió el video a las redes.
En las imágenes se puede ver como el carro acelera justamente después de haber abandonado al perro.
Hasta el momento, el perro no se ha dejado rescatar por los vecinos del lugar.
Para alertar sobre alguna situación de maltrato animal, puede llamar al Radio Control del Campo de Operaciones de la Policía de Puerto Rico (787-782-0167) o al cuadro del Cuartel General de la Policía (787-792-1234), y pedir que le comuniquen con la Unidad de Maltrato Animal.
