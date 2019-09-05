Gato

Una joven tuvo la oportunidad de ver nuevamente a su gato, a siete meses de su muerte, luego de que una empresa lograra clonar a su gato.

Según informes, el gato tiene un 90% parecido a al gato original.

Garlic, nombre del gato, es el primer gatito clocado por Sinogene, una empresa que desde el 2017 ha logrado clonar más de 40 perros.

En el 2002, por primera vez en la historia se clonó un gato en el estado de Texas.

