Luis Alberto Vargas, dueño de Karlu Pet Grooming, fue arrestado esta semana luego de ser acusado de crueldad animal, en Texas.
Según reportes policiacos, la Unidad de Investigaciones de Crueldad Animal de la ciudad de San Francisco, investigaba al centro luego de la muerte de un perro Husky de 11 meses.
El dueño del Husky había informado a las autoridades que encontró a su mascota con pocos signos de vida luego de recogerla en el centro. Al percatarse de la situación, el hombre llevó a su mascota a un veterinario. Lamentablemente, el perro murió al llegar.
En el hospital veterinario, le hicieron una necropsia que reveló que el perro presentaba múltiples lesiones.
Sin embargo, Vargas dijo a Telemundo 48 que “soy inocente y están cometiendo una injusticia conmigo”.
Además del caso del Husky, porque el Vargas fue arrestado, según Telemundo 48 se han reportado más casos contra el mexicano.
