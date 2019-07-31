Eugenio Derbez

El actor mexicano Eugenio Derbez, publicó en sus redes sociales un tierno video donde se puede ver las travesuras de su perra Fiona.

En el video se puede ver como la perrita muerde los zapatos de Derbez cuando este tiene que salir a sus compromisos laborales.

“No me deja ir. Siempre es lo mismo”, dice Derbez en el video.

Derbez publicó el video para pedir disculpas a la producción de su nueva película, Dora and the Lost City of Gold. “Pido una disculpa a la producción de #DoraYLaCiudadPerdida por haber llegado tarde a algunos llamados y extraviar mi guión, pero la culpa fue de @fionaderbez", lee el mensaje que acompaña al video.

Derbez, publicó este video el pasado 21 de julio cuando se celebra el Día Mundial del Perro.

Mira el video aquí: 

