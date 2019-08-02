Joe Jonas

Waldo, el perro de Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner falleció esta semana mientras caminaba por las calles de Nueva York de la mano de un paseador de perros.

Al parecer el perro estaba caminando amarrado a una correa pero un caminante lo asustó y el perrito logró soltarse de la correar y comenzar a correr. Ahí es cuando un carro pasa y lo atropella.

Fuentes de la revista TMZ, aseguran que Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner están devastados por la noticia.

Waldo, era un husky que le había regalado Joe a su pareja.

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. my little angel.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

(2) Comentarios

PR771
Ben Over

OMG, how will anyone be able to sleep tonight!

Don Agapito
Agapito Feliciano

WTFC

