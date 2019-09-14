Un hombre denunció a través de una publicación en Facebook el hallazgo de cadáveres de perros cerca de su residencia en la calle Venecia, a las orillas de un río en Bayamón.
El ciudadano, identificado como Maickey Latorre publicó las desgarradoras imágenes en donde se observan el cuerpo de los animales llenos de sangre y cerca de unas bolsas negras de basura.
Pendientes a elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta historia.
(2) Comentarios
ya la policia ha interrogado a zuimaco?
ESOS SON DE LAS PELEAS DE PERROS CLANDESTINAS,.....O LES TIRAN PERROS SATOS A LOS PITBULL,..PARA DESPERTARLES EL INSTINTO ASESINO,..A ESOS PERROS,...
