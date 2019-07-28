Northamptonshire- Chris Lodge, gastó $38,938.72 para construir un jardín tropical para su perro y así no dejarlo en jaula.
Dice, el perro de Lodge, no puede estar en jaulas debido a que sufre de convulsiones severas.
Lodge, estuvo dos años construyendo este jardín. “Donde quiera que tu miras siempre ves algo interesante”, dijo a la cadena inglesa BBC.
El constructor aseguró que el espacio brinda paz y relajación.
Vea el vídeo aquí:
