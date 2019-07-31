Hombre tira a perrito a basurero

TEXAS- Un hombre fue captado en cámara mientras arrojaba a un perrito en un basurero frente a un condominio en la ciudad de Oklahoma.
Al momento de los hechos había un testigo que rápidamente sacó al perrito del contenedor de basura. El testigo es residente del condominio, mientras se cree que el sospechoso no reside en el complejo.
El encargado del condominio fue quien alertó a las autoridades sobre el caso de abuso animal. Asimismo, se encargará para que situaciones como esta no vuelvan a repetirse en el condominio.
Se espera que las autoridades sometan cargos al sospechoso.
Vea el video aquí:
