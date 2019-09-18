Grossi

Instagram: fredtheafghan

Craig Grossi, un militar estadounidense, le salvó la vida a un perro mientras se encontraba en servicio para la milicia americana en Afganistán.

“Para Fred Estados Unidos era un lugar extraño y maravilloso”, explicó Grossi sobre el momento en el que mandó al perrito a Virginia para que su familia lo cuidara mientras él terminaba su labor en el país.

Según Grossi, Fred fue la mascota de todos los militares americanos en aquel momento. “Fred era esta criatura, positiva, amorosa y graciosa en u ambiente que no perdona y, a veces, muy cruel”, aseguró Grossi a El Dodo.

“Estoy tan agradecido de que pude salvar a Fred y él me salvó de vuelta”, añadió el exmilitar. Para Grossi, Fred le ha dado dirección a su vida y lo ha ayudado a reconectarse con quien era antes de entrar al ejército.

Actualmente, Grossi visita escuelas y otros centros para contar al conmovedora historia de Fred.

