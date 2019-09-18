Craig Grossi, un militar estadounidense, le salvó la vida a un perro mientras se encontraba en servicio para la milicia americana en Afganistán.
“Para Fred Estados Unidos era un lugar extraño y maravilloso”, explicó Grossi sobre el momento en el que mandó al perrito a Virginia para que su familia lo cuidara mientras él terminaba su labor en el país.
View this post on Instagram
🇺🇸🐾Excited to share a new video highlighting our story directed by the talented @richiemcginniss from the @dailycaller Link to the full version is in our bio! It’s got lots of new fun footage of Freddy being his #StubbornlyPositive self. We love sharing our story and are grateful for the support we continue to receive from all over the world 🌎 ❤️🐾🎥
Según Grossi, Fred fue la mascota de todos los militares americanos en aquel momento. “Fred era esta criatura, positiva, amorosa y graciosa en u ambiente que no perdona y, a veces, muy cruel”, aseguró Grossi a El Dodo.
“Estoy tan agradecido de que pude salvar a Fred y él me salvó de vuelta”, añadió el exmilitar. Para Grossi, Fred le ha dado dirección a su vida y lo ha ayudado a reconectarse con quien era antes de entrar al ejército.
Actualmente, Grossi visita escuelas y otros centros para contar al conmovedora historia de Fred.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.